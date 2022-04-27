‘Moon Knight’ Just Introduced a Key Comics Character With A Dark Future

The latest 'Moon Knight' episode showed us a Marvel character with an incredibly dark and depressing future ahead of him.

This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight episode 5

This week’s Moon Knight answered a lot of questions about Marc Spector’s past. The depressing revelations were that his happy family collapsed after the death of his little brother, with his mother holding the young Marc responsible for his death, and the trauma of her abuse caused him to invent Steven Grant as a shield to pretend everything is okay.

But that apparently dead little brother has a very important future in Marvel Comics. As confirmed in the credits, “RoRo” is actually Randall Spector, who in the comics goes on to become the ‘Shadow Knight’. This is effectively a dark mirror of Moon Knight, created via “lunar treatments” technology rather than magic.

Image via Marvel Comics

This gave Randall superhuman strength and durability, though also permanently shattered his already fragile mind. This resulted in some very grim storylines, including him assaulting Marc’s pregnant girlfriend Marlene and causing her to have a miscarriage.

The MCU version appears to have drowned as a child, though tellingly we never saw a body. Perhaps it’s unrealistic to think that this child could have survived, remained a secret to the Spector family, and gone on to become an insane supervillain, but stranger things have happened.

In the meantime, Moon Knight is gearing up for its big finale next week. Right now we have no confirmation that the show will return for a second season, though even if it doesn’t it’s likely Oscar Isaac will continue to make MCU appearances. Here’s hoping the fan dream of an MCU Midnight Sons comes to pass.

Moon Knight‘s finale will air on Disney Plus on May 4.