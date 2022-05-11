‘Moon Knight’ producer reveals what Marc Spector was doing during the Blip

In some ways, the events of Avengers: Endgame has been both a blessing and a curse for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On one hand, it led to the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga that won rave reviews from critics and fans before spending a hot minute as the biggest hit in cinematic history, but on the other hand, every new project is virtually obligated to address where its main characters were during the five years half of all living creatures spent being dusted.

Of course, Moon Knight barely tethered itself to the mainline MCU at all, giving rise to various fan theories coming up with outlandish ways to explain what Marc Spector and Steven Grant had been doing during their half-decade of downtime once it was confirmed the hero hadn’t disappeared with a click of Thanos’ fingers.

In an interview with The Direct, producer and lead writer Jeremy Slater one step further and put forth his own ideas of the who, what, when, where, and why of Marc’s activities between Infinity War and Endgame.

“But as to what was actually happening during that period, I mean, I think that they say in the show that Steven basically woke up about two years ago. That was the first time that they started living separate lives, and it was following the death of Marc’s mother. So that’s been the last two years, and we assume the three years before that was sort of Marc, just, there was probably, in the same way, that Hawkeye had his hands full as Ronin because the criminal underworld was running rampant during the Blip time, I assume Moon Knight was keeping very busy. But it was all being sort of done in the shadows, and he was sort of taking out a lot of threats that never surfaced or saw the light of day.”

In short; he was busy doing mercenary stuff, which is pretty much to be expected given what we learned about Marc during the six episodes of Moon Knight, so it sounds as though the Blip didn’t affect him all that much in the grand scheme of things.