‘Moon Knight’ producer says viewers don’t need prior MCU knowledge

Everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is connected in some fashion, but Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis has outlined that you don’t need to have religiously followed the franchise for the last fourteen years to understand and enjoy the latest Disney Plus series.

Part of the appeal that comes with sprawling multimedia properties are the Easter Eggs, references, and deep cuts that pay service to the fans that have followed the story since the beginning, but Moon Knight definitely stands on its own to feet. In fact, if it wasn’t slapped with the Marvel Studios branding, you wouldn’t have guessed it takes place in the same world as the likes of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Curtis explained that while there are definitely background nods for people to look out for, you won’t lose a thing if you go into Moon Knight completely cold on Kevin Feige’s baby.

“Well, here’s the great thing about the Moon Knight series we made. It’s definitely in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but whether you have seen all of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings or this is your first deep dive, as long as you’re a fan of really good storytelling, I think you’re going to find an aspect of Moon Knight for you. You don’t need to have that previous knowledge. Accessible indeed. I do think, if you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will see those Easter eggs that we’ve peppered throughout this. And I think you’ll get a kick out of them. But again, if this is your first dive into the MCU, I think this globetrotting action-adventure that we take Marc Spector and Steven Grant on, I think you’re going to enjoy it.”

Cool new 'Moon Knight' image shows off the costume in detail 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

While the thought of sitting somebody who’d only seen The Fast and the Furious down to watch last summer’s F9 would be hilarious simply for their reaction to what the brand has become, those who don’t care much for the MCU won’t face any such issues when it comes to Moon Knight.