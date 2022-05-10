Marvel Studios’ first Egyptian super hero Scarlet Scarab joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Moon Knight’s final episode and the actress behind the character has now shared her dream MCU teamups.

During an interview with Inverse, May Calamawy who played Layla El-Faouly, the Scarlet Scarab in the series spoke about what is next for her character in the MCU suggesting other heroes that she’d like to come across on her journey.

“There has been nothing yet that I know of what could happen with Scarlet Scarab. But I love Dr. Strange, that would be cool. Blade would be cool because I’ve worked with Mahershala Ali and I think he’s so wonderful. And then, I love all the women. I love Agatha. I feel like in the beginning, I used to love anyone that was kind of a villain like Nebula. I found them so complex. But honestly, it really depends on the story. I kind of want to be with all of them.”

Calamawy gave plenty of suggestions that could come to be in the future. While Moon Knight hasn’t been confirmed for a second season yet, Scarlet Scarab’s return does seem inevitable and as Marvel Studios continues to descend into the supernatural these team-ups become more likely.

Doctor Strange 2 just arrived in theaters so it’s unlikely the characters will cross paths anytime soon, however, with a new Blade film currently in the works, this could be a great opportunity to bring both Moon Knight and Scarlet Scarab further into the MCU.

You can check out all of Moon Knight on Disney Plus.