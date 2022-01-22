‘Moon Knight’ trailer sets impressive YouTube record for an MCU series

Given that the show had been trending since pretty much the beginning of 2022 as fans constantly demanded a trailer, it’s no surprise the first footage from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Moon Knight became an instant internet sensation.

After all, Oscar Isaac is one of the finest actors of his generation, so the prospect of seeing him headline a superhero show based on a longtime cult favorite character was always going to generate a ton of buzz. As it turns out, the Moon Knight trailer has become the first trailer from the franchise’s streaming slate to rack up over a million likes on YouTube.

As per TheDirect, the previous benchmark was set by Hawkeye‘s 915,000, ahead of the 760,000 racked up by the WandaVision promo that aired during the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, and the second Loki spot that garnered 723,000.

Of course, we’re talking about the most successful film and television series the industry has ever seen, so anything the MCU puts out is guaranteed to prove immensely popular. Moon Knight isn’t just the first 2022 project out of the gate, though, but it’s also the first episodic effort to put a brand new character audiences haven’t seen before front and center without any legacy players lending support, so it marks the dawn of a new era in more ways than one.