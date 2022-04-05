‘Moon Knight’ viewership ahead of ‘Hawkeye’, but trailing ‘Loki’

A recent breakdown offered the groundbreaking and 100% shocking revelation that Disney Plus’ Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars shows were comfortably the most-watched originals on the platform, but recent debutant Moon Knight still hasn’t been able to dislodge Loki from the top spot in terms of five-day figures.

The Mouse House has never revealed official data for any of its on-demand exclusives, but that’s where third-party aggregators like SambaTV come in. The company has been a useful resource when it comes to determining which streaming movies and shows are bringing in big audiences, and Oscar Isaac’s MCU debut is faring admirably.

As per SambaTV, Moon Knight drew in 1.8 million households in the United States that have the software enabled, which is roughly on a par with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and 20% in front of Hawkeye. However, Tom Hiddleston’s reality-bending Loki saucered a massive 2.5 million eyeballs over the same time frame, but it’s hardly a like-for-like comparison.

Both stars may be hugely talented actors, but the Asgardian trickster had been an undisputed favorite among MCU aficionados for a decade before he headlined his own episodic adventure, while there’s likely a huge volume of subscribers who hadn’t heard of Moon Knight until the project was first announced.

Loki also holds the current record for series finale viewership after racking up 1.9 million households in the wake of its sixth and final installment, so Moon Knight has some catching up to do if it wants to even come close to dislodging the God of Mischief from his pedestal.