‘Moon Knight’ writer wants him in the Avengers

Moon Knight is one of the MCU’s newest heroes getting his own Disney Plus series, and head writer Jeremy Slater wants the lunar-based here in the Avengers.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, Slater answered whether Moon Knight would ever join the super-team. “The honest answer is I don’t know,” said Slater, “because [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] is the guy who decides all that stuff. Look, if it was up to me, he would be part of the Avengers. It’s absolutely not up to me, but I think that is the goal!”

Oscar Isaac plays Moon Knight, a man with dissociative identity disorder who gains superpowers from the Egyptian moon Good Khonshu. He battles personal challenges from within and dangerous enemies on the outside, and the phases of the moon determine what abilities he has at a given time.

The new Avengers team has yet to be made official, but the list of possible candidates has been growing. Anthony Mackie’s Falcon graduated to Captain America in the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is gearing up for her next movie, The Marvels. Both are likely possibilities, but as a newcomer, Moon Knight might not be the first name that comes to mind.

Feige has said before that Moon Knight would be loud, brutal, and wouldn’t hold back. The MCU has been mostly a family-friendly affair, but the series will mark a mature shift in tone.

Marvel does seem to be heading in a darker direction. The forthcoming Blade starring Mahershala Ali was teased at the end of Eternals when Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman approaches his destiny as the Black Knight. The Blade franchise is known for its bloodiness and violence, and it’s likely the new movie won’t hold back either.

All the Marvel Netflix series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders are coming to Disney Plus on March 16, and they had a harder edge to them. Fans weren’t even sure if they existed in the same universe as the Avengers, but with Kingpin appearing in the Hawkeye series and Matt Murdock / Daredevil appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it shows that the MCU isn’t afraid of merging stories.

Moon Knight premieres March 30 on Disney Plus.