Apple has announced that they will air Metropolis, the forthcoming series from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, on Apple TV Plus.

Esmail first announced the project back in 2016, but, at the time, no streaming service or network announced they will pick up the production for broadcast.

In a press release, Apple shared that its streaming service will take on Esmail’s project and that he will write, direct, produce, and showrun the entire thing.

“The new drama will join the expanding lineup of Apple Originals from today’s most creative storytellers,” the press release read.

Esmail’s Metropolis series is based on the original, iconic 1927 German film by Fritz Lang of the same name. The film is about Freder, the son of a wealthy capitalist, who discovers the dark truth about how the city is run.

The original film is set to go under the public domain in late-2022.