‘Ms. Marvel’ connects to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in the least expected way

It shouldn’t come as too big a surprise that Disney Plus’ upcoming Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel connects to more of the events taking place in MCU Phase four. But interesting, the one connection to Spider-Man: No Way Home that has now been confirmed, is probably not what fans were expecting.

Marvel Studios recently shared an updated cast list for the series, which is set to arrive on Disney Plus next month and among the cast members is Inventing Anna star Arian Moayed, who also starred in Tom Holland’s latest venture as the webbed crawler in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Those who have seen the recent Spider-Man movie will know Moayed for his role as Agent Cleary, the Department of Damage Control personnel who interrogated Peter after he was apprehended post Mysterio’s shocking revelation at the beginning of the film.

🖇 O ator de #SpiderManNoWayHome, Arian Moayed – que interpreta o agente do departamento de controle de danos, P. Cleary, está oficialmente definido para aparecer em #MsMarvel!



Via: https://t.co/6OZ96zMzsf pic.twitter.com/FCaVi351ml — Avengers Assemble BR (@AAssembleBR) May 20, 2022

Right now, it isn’t clear if there will be any further connections between the upcoming series and Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, it does suggest that Damage Control will be playing a part in the show, though it is hard to predict their significance in its plot at this point as they barely had any screentime in No Way Home.

Damage Control, which was first mentioned in Iron Man and then Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., was once a part of S.H.I.E.L.D before the organization fell apart. Now it is a part of the United States government within the MCU. The department is tasked with handling enhanced conflicts on Earth. Fans will remember that the company was tasked with cleaning up the mess from the Chitauri Invasion during Spider-Man: Homecoming.

But like the many details around Ms. Marvel that are still a secret, the reason behind the presence of Damage Control in the series is currently unknown. Hopefully, all our questions regarding the debut of MCU’s newest superhero will be answered when Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney Plus on June 8.