‘Ms. Marvel’ creator clears up any mid-credits confusion

It’s public knowledge that Kamala Khan’s next MCU appearance after Ms. Marvel is Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, so most people expected a teaser in the season finale.

The show delivered, with a mid-credits scene set in Kamala’s bedroom showing her bangle starting to glow. A moment later she’s smashed through her closet door and sucked into a portal. And then, emerging from the wreckage, we see Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Carol Danvers looks around in confusion at walls covered in posters of her, mutters “oh no no no” and leaves the frame.

Fans had a few reactions to this. Some thought that Kamala had somehow jumped into Carol’s body, or perhaps this was the show introducing her comic book superpower of being able to change her physical appearance. Others saw Danvers’ confused reaction and thought she and Kamala had swapped places.

Showrunner Bishi K. Ali has now cleared this up in an interview with Deadline, confirming that Kamala really was zapped away and that is indeed the real Carol.

“That is Carol Danvers in Kamala’s bedroom. What you’re seeing is exactly what you think you’re seeing. That’s her, there’s no magic there. All I can say beyond that is to enjoy the movie in one year’s time.”

If Carol and Kamala have somehow swapped places, then where the heck is Kamala now? It’s a safe bet that she’s somewhere in outer space, though given the kind of adventures Captain Marvel undertakes it’s likely she’s in a tight spot. The best case scenario is that Carol was hanging out with Nick Fury somewhere, but the worst is that she was in some kind of space battle and Kamala materialized into a vacuum.

We suspect the first act of The Marvels will see Carol zooming off into the void to find Kamala and work out what happened. Those answers won’t be here for a while though, as The Marvels doesn’t hit theaters until July 28, 2023.