Warning: Major spoilers for Ms. Marvel to follow.

Ms. Marvel is, without a doubt, one of the highest points of the MCU’s Phase Four thus far. With a stunning performance from Hollywood debutant Iman Vellani, expertly blended storylines of teen drama and superhero action, and plot beats that spell some towering stakes for the MCU’s future, the show seems completely stacked on just about all fronts.

But the season finale contained a reveal of galactic proportions when Bruno revealed to Kamala that she was a mutant (yes, that kind of mutant). And after the accompanying X-Men theme broke the internet, the reactions quickly followed.

But not all of the fans received this reveal positively. As exciting as the first official mutant reveal was, Kamala Khan is a known Inhuman in the comics. This led to some fans worrying that, as far as the MCU goes, the Inhumans were no more. It didn’t help that Black Bolt was brutally murdered on-screen just months ago, either.

As it turns out, however, the fate of the Inhumans seems far from sealed. In an interview with The Direct, Ms. Marvel director Adil El Arbi candidly offered his insight into the perceived erasure, noting that fans would be unwise to doubt the capabilities of the multiverse.

“Well, you know, the thing is that, what’s happening nowadays with the Multiverse, everything is possible nowadays. There’s so many different parallel worlds and timelines where…maybe there’s a world where Kamala Khan is an Inhuman, and in there, she has the exact same powerset as in the comics, we just don’t know. That’s the only thing that we can say to the fans, but I mean, the possibilities are now unlimited, I would say.”

So while the Inhumans may have been pulling the short straws as of late, it sounds like fans shouldn’t rule out their return in the indefinite future.

