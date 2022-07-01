‘Ms. Marvel’ director opens up on the show’s delayed release

Ms. Marvel might finally be here for fans to enjoy, but the series was originally planned to launch way back in 2021. Now, a year later, one of the directors has opened up about the delay.

Speaking to The Direct, Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy detailed how things changed.

“I think that we went back and did some pickup shoots in which we were tying the story in together, and making sure that there was a sort of cohesive storyline that ran through. And I think that each, you know, sort of, with each one of the episodes, when you sort of complete the series, you go back and you just think about all of the other things that you could have brought in and done that. So we did a few pickups here and that.”

Obaid-Chinoy directed episodes four and five of Ms. Marvel. Continuing further, she explained that, as expected, COVID could have been a driving factor for the show to suffer its year-long delay.

Not only was travel made an issue during the pandemic, but also gathering crowds of extras together for filming did cause issues.

“I think it was the pandemic. To be honest, I think that the pandemic was so cyclical, that every time we thought it was coming to an end, it would re-emerge its sort of ugly head. And I think that there are some very big scenes in Ms. Marvel and that require, you know, hundreds and hundreds of extras and that are shot on location, and they’re outdoors. And, you know, there is international travel and, and I think that putting a six-part series that is shot in multiple countries with diverse crews and multiple characters in a pandemic requires time.”

Originally, Ms. Marvel was set to launch in late 2021, but due to the reasons mentioned above, the show ultimately arrived in four weeks ago.

Ms. Marvel is set to air its final episodes in the coming weeks. Episode five will land on Disney Plus on July 6, followed by the final a week later on July 13.