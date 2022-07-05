‘Ms. Marvel’ director teases that there’s more to come from the Clandestines

Warning: Spoilers for Ms. Marvel to follow.

The penultimate episode of Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel is set to begin tomorrow, having last left off with Kamala and Kareem on the run from the MCU’s mysterious new antagonists, the Clandestines. In the heat of battle, Najma, the leader of the Clandestines, ends up damaging Kamala’s bangle, transporting Kamala into the middle of the partition.

It’s difficult to pinpoint what exactly could be in store for Kamala and her friends going forward, but if Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the director of the fourth and upcoming fifth episode of the series, is to be believed, the fight against the Clandestines is far from over.

In an interview with Murphy’s Multiverse, Obaid-Chinoy stated that there’s still much to uncover about Clandestines, and it appears that they’ll end up being some of the MCU’s more complex antagonists.

I think you have a lot left to uncover about who these people are and what their desire is and what they want to do. I will say this, that it was so important for us to sometimes look at villains as people of circumstances and that not all villains are black and white, that there are shades of grey in that. I think that with the Clandestines, there is a lot of grey.

This is to be expected, considering we still have two episodes to go before Ms. Marvel finishes up. But perhaps Obaid-Chinoy is looking beyond this one series; Kamala, after all, is already teed up for an appearance in 2023’s The Marvels; who’s to say that the Clandestines don’t also have a role to play in the MCU outside of Ms. Marvel?

Either way, fans can keep pace with the nefarious plots of the Clandestines by watching Ms. Marvel on Disney plus, which releases new episodes every Wednesday. The next episode premieres tomorrow, while the final episode is set to release on July 13.