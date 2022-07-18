The Ms. Marvel series has finished introducing Kamala Khan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and includes a number of stylistic flourishes in the story it tells. Now, directors and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah say they gave the show its animation.

“That animation was not really presenting the script, was not really in a concept, so that’s something that we brought. That’s why we were like, ‘yeah, we have to bring that animation.’ We are fans of the comic book and the comic book aesthetic, and we really wanted to get inside of the head of Kamala Khan and show her fantasy world imagination. We came up with this animation, that’s also inspiration from the Spider-Verse or Edgar Wright movies, Scott Pilgrim. That’s when we made the presentation to Kevin Feige, and he said, ‘yeah, I like it. I love it. But just don’t go overboard. Don’t do it too much and stay true to the characters.’ That’s how we brought that animation to life in this show.”

Also executive producer Bilall Fallah makes the above comments about the project in a joint interview with El Arbi the pair have published by Collider today. In the piece the pair say Spielberg was an influence on some of the key moments in certain episodes, reveal director Nia DaCosta shot the final post-credits sequence on the initial season and El Arbi says they were a bit walled off.

“Marvel is very good in separating all the things. So, we would always ask Kevin, ‘yo, when’s Captain Marvel going to show up?’ And he would always tell us, ‘don’t worry about it. You’ll see.’ Meanwhile, he has said to Nia DaCosta, ‘just shoot that scene. We need that. And you’ll see.’ All of a sudden, when we were calibrating the final episodes after the credits, we said, ‘oh. There’s Captain Marvel.’ So that was a big surprise for us, as well. But it was pretty cool. It was pretty cool.”

Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney Plus. The Marvels sequel film is slated for release next year.