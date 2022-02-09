Last night, Twitter user Shruti Rao, pointed out that TV Time had episode names and release dates for Ms. Marvel. After her post, other users shared their comic book knowledge to give us a better insight into the meaning of the titles.

Up until today, we’ve gotten a lot of useful info about the new Marvel series. In 2020, we found out that Iman Vellani would play hero Kamala Khan. Earlier this week, we received hints that Ms. Marvel and Spider-Man were connected. It has already been confirmed that the series will be in Phase Four of the MCU.

But what we hadn’t found out was when the series would premiere. Is it possible TV Time knows something we don’t?

TV Time also got episode names and release dates for Ms Marvel!!!



First episode premieres 13 May and it's called Embiggen! OMG 😭 Also 3rd episode is "The Woman I Look Up To" ….ITS CAROL DANVERS TIME!



Not sure how much of this is true but damn cool if it's legit https://t.co/3ll3nALNqE pic.twitter.com/jkoOZSyr2U — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) February 9, 2022

According to the site, Ms. Marvel will premiere on May 13. The same thing happened to She-Hulk, which doesn’t have a public release date otherwise.

The first title is self-explanatory. “Kamala Khan: Embiggen!” Fans of the comics know that “Embiggen” is the catchphrase that Kamala Khan uses when she changes her size.

Twitter users have since started digging into the titles of each episode, giving us valuable information. One Twitter user notes that the title “Lockin’ Jaws” is likely referring to the character Lockjaw.

Lockjaw is a pet to the Inhuman Royal Family in the comics. At one point, in Earth-616, he’s sent by Medusa to keep an eye on Inhuman Ms. Marvel. He even helps her in her battle against the clone of Thomas Edison, the inventor.

Others note that the title “The Woman I Look Up To” might be a nod to Carol Danvers. In the MCU, Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan’s predecessor, also known as Ms. Marvel, followed by Captain Marvel.

As for how accurate the dates and titles of the new series are, we currently don’t know, but that doesn’t change the fact that it will arrive this summer.