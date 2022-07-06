‘Ms. Marvel’ fans are blown away by the secret origin of Kamala’s lightning symbol

This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode five

Throughout Ms. Marvel we’ve seen Kamala Khan slowly assembling her superhero costume. In episode three, Bruno gave her the identity-concealing domino mask and the Red Daggers just provided her scarf. Even so, we’re still a long way away from the comics-accurate suit shown in promotional pictures.

We expect to see that next make its MCU debut in next week’s finale, though episode five just delivered an extremely clever origin story for the “lightning” symbol on Kamala’s chest. In episode one, we saw her wearing a necklace of her name in Arabic. It appears this was damaged during her fight with the Clandestines last week, as her mother found it on the floor and noted that it was broken.

With the rest of her name snapped off, the remaining piece forms a lightning bolt shape that looks extremely similar to the one found on her costume, as noted by this tweet:

But that’s not all. Arabic-speaking viewers have recognized this isn’t just a lightning bolt, but the Arabic letter ک for “K”.

That means Kamala is essentially wearing a giant letter “K” on her chest when in superhero mode — a heartwarming affirmation of self-worth.

With all the intergenerational bonding going on in the final scenes, we expect Muneeba Khan to be the one responsible for creating her daughter’s final costume. After all, she’s already displayed some excellent tailoring skills with her Hulk costumes for AvengersCon, and what better way to cement the relationship between mother and daughter than to have her dress Kamala for action?

Ms. Marvel will conclude on Disney Plus next week.