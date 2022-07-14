‘Ms. Marvel’ fans are deeply amused by this random Kamran plot point from the season one finale

Warning: Spoilers for Ms. Marvel to follow.

Last Wednesday saw the conclusion of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, the zany, teen drama-esque MCU series and one of Phase Four’s highest points so far. The show handled its nuances dexterously; one minute Kamala is putting the beatdown on the Clandestines and the Department of Damage Control, the next minute she shares a moment with her family that manages to be gut-busting and tear-jerking at the same time.

And of course, that same brand of MCU humor is as ever-present as usual. But, sometimes its humorous side can bleed into moments that probably weren’t meant to be laughed at, and r/marvelstudios has taken to calling out such a moment.

The scene in question occurred during the episode’s climax, in which Kamala prevents Kamran from doing any further damage to the DODC, instead convincing him to head to Pakistan, where the Red Daggers will keep him safe. Kamala then slams a hole in the pavement, which Kamran promptly crawls inside of.

Admittedly, we can reasonably understand how Kamran climbing into that hole could have eventually led to his arrival in Pakistan (perhaps it was just a means to hide Kamran while everyone dispersed), but even so, one can’t help but crack a few jokes about Kamala’s split-second escape plan for Kamran.

One user declared that Kamala blew a hole right through the planet, allowing Kamran to enter Pakistan through the resulting hole that appeared.

Another responder jumped on the Super Mario bandwagon, suggesting that Kamran entered “World 1-2,” a reference to the first underground level in Super Mario Bros.

But another user reeled everyone back in, pointing out that Jersey City has underground service tunnels, which would allow Kamran to navigate the city undetected, and the hole lead him right to them.

Whatever Kamala’s plan was, it did the trick, as Kamran safely ended up in Pakistan. This almost certainly won’t be the last we see of the kind-hearted Clandestine, however, and we imagine his immediate safety will be short-lived.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming in full on Disney Plus.