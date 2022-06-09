‘Ms. Marvel’ has fans pining for ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was one of the biggest box office bombs of 2010, making back just $50m of its $80m budget. But time has proved director Edgar Wright right, with critics and audiences having now done a 180 and it being recognized as way ahead of its time. The creators of Marvel Studios newest, Ms. Marvel have clearly been taking notes, as its kinetic camerawork, imaginative visuals, and offbeat tone scream Scott Pilgrim.

Fans have taken note, with many instantly recognizing the resemblance (later confirmed by the creatives) causing #ScottPilgrim to trend. Here’s how it’s going down on social media:

Ms. Marvel: Spiderman meets Scott Pilgrim. pic.twitter.com/hfFhBSm7y2 — Gon Kairuz (@GonKairuz) June 9, 2022

It’s difficult to pin down exactly what it is, but Ms. Marvel definitely has that Scott Pilgrim vibe:

Ms Marvel giving off the Scott Pilgrim vibes that I’ve needed in my life!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pecn5LLPRP — Adam Woodward 🙋🏻‍♂️👂🏻 (@adamjames317) June 8, 2022

Others also compare it to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:

Ms. Marvel was cute. Very into the spider verse and Scott pilgrim vibes. — Liz (@__heyliz) June 8, 2022

We agree with this comment that the texting sequence being woven into the background was extremely Edgar Wright:

MS. MARVEL is dynamite. : |



The whole SCOTT PILGRIM magical reality vibe with the animated backgrounds and working text elements into the background, the cast…everyone is just so CHARMING. >___<



This is wonderful. Marvel keeps topping themselves. — Derek Halliday (@DTHalliday) June 8, 2022

It’s also a great indication that Marvel Studios is letting their directors express their personal styles:

With Multiverse of Madness being an extremely Sam Raimi movie and the first episode of Ms. Marvel alone embracing the comic book aesthetic on a level not seen in live-action since Scott Pilgrim, it's really nice to see Marvel experiment with it's filmmaking. — Spencer Malgam (@ThetrueDuckman) June 8, 2022

Some are just in love with the whole weird concept:

MS. MARVEL is off to a great start. Love the influences from stuff like Scott Pilgrim, Spider-Verse, and The Mitchells Vs. The Machines capturing the weirdness of Adrian Alphona's art from the original comics. They've also maintained the core themes of Ms. Marvel volume 1. pic.twitter.com/DtoTGuAeiF — Matt Linton (@ABoyCalledMonk) June 8, 2022

Dude, I love Ms. Marvel! It's like Spider-Man: Homecoming mixed with Scott Pilgrim vs The World! I need more — TL Coleman (@Vahsol) June 8, 2022

So Ms Marvel appears to be what happens when you mix Scott Pilgrim, Into the Spider-Verse, the Mitchells vs the Machines, and Turning Red.



I approve. Heartily. — Kevin (@sierralad) June 8, 2022

Of course, Marvel Studios copying Edgar Wright’s homework has a darkly funny edge given their history. Wright was the original director for Ant-Man and worked on the film for years. However, after getting frustrated with endless story notes from Marvel Studios executives and refusing to do any more rewrites he walked, with Peyton Reed taking over from him.

Fortunately Ant-Man and its sequel turned out pretty good and Wright hit it big with Baby Driver, though we can’t help but wonder if maybe it’s time for them to make up? After all, if Kevin Feige is finally letting his directors off the leash stylistically, let’s get that long awaited Edgar Wright/Marvel Studios collaboration?

But, hey, even if that doesn’t happen at least we’ve already got Ms. Marvel.