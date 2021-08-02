Ms. Marvel Promo Art Reveals Kamala Khan’s New Powers

Ms. Marvel is on her way to the MCU, and this new bit of leaked promotional material reveals our best look at the heroine’s costume yet. Kamala Khan – Marvel’s first leading Muslim superhero – is easily one of the most notable new additions to the comics universe over the past decade, so it’s no surprise she’s one of the first characters to get her own Disney Plus series. That said, this new look teases that some major changes have been made to her for the screen.

This promo art showcases Iman Vellani in full costume as Ms. Marvel. As you can see in the gallery below, it’s a close match to her comic book look, albeit with full-length sleeves and red converse sneakers instead of purple boots. Not to mention it looks like Kamala isn’t wearing her family bracelet, though it’s possibly being obscured by the crystalized purple light enveloping her left hand.

Yup, while Kamala has elastic/size-shifting abilities in the comics, this promo art appears to confirm a long-held fan theory about the MCU version – that she’ll be given a new powerset. Namely, the ability to generate purple light constructs, much like DC’s Green Lantern. It’s currently unclear whether she’ll still have her comic-accurate powers on top or whether they will just be replaced.

There are a couple of reasons why Marvel may have decided to do this. A) they’re set to introduce the most famous superhero to have stretchy skin, Reed Richards, in the incoming Fantastic Four reboot, so giving Kamala a different skillset helps her stand out. Likewise, it brings her closer to the power level of Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau in The Marvels, in which Vellani will co-star alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

Ms. Marvel is pegged to kick off sometime this year, but with What If…? coming this month and Hawkeye debuting in November, it’s possible it’s been shifted to early 2022 instead.