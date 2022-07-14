Iman Vellani has revealed that Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World influenced Ms. Marvel. For anyone who’s watched the adventures of Kamala Khan, this should come as no surprise, but it was nice that she showed the 2010 action-comedy some love.

Vellani answered questions during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session today, and one of them was about whether Scott Pilgrim was mentioned during the production of Ms. Marvel.

“HI! Scott Pilgrim was a huge influence on ms marvel actually. Bilal and Adil who directed ep 1 and 6 and are also EPs on the show loveeeee Edgar Wright, and it definitely shows!”

From the beginning, Ms. Marvel stood out amongst its MCU peers with a fresh, pop-art style that grabs the audience’s attention and pulls them into her world as an imaginative teenager in Jersey City. Her drawings comes to life, text pops out, and the comedy bears a striking resemblance to Wright’s film. It’s as if the series illustrates what’s going on inside Kamala’s head in the same way the movie showed what was in Scott’s (Michael Cera).

As the series goes on and gets more serious, however, a lot of the SFX and gags slip away. Kamala explores her lineage in Karachi, Pakistan, and the India-Pakistan Partition that separated families that rippled through time. As Vellani pointed out, the series ended as it began, and the finale brought back a lot of the entertainment and humanity the show started with.

Interestingly, this creates another connection between Vellani and Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel (Kamala’s favorite hero) in the MCU. Larson played Envy Adams, Scott’s rocker ex-girlfriend, in Scott Pilgrim, which makes Ms. Marvel undeniably meta, and the two are destined to have more adventures together.

With season one of Ms. Marvel over, the next time we’ll see Kamala is likely in the Captain Marvel sequel, Marvels. Not much information is known about this title at this time, but Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) are in the mix.

Stream season one of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus.