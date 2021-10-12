Ms. Marvel Trailer Reportedly Arriving Next Month

It’s been almost a full year since a Ms. Marvel sizzle reel was shown at 2020’s Disney Investor Day, but we still haven’t seen a trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus series. In fact, we don’t even know when the first episode will air, although that’s expected to be rectified very shortly.

The show was initially pegged as a 2021 release, but confirmation we wouldn’t be seeing it until 2022 came when Hawkeye‘s November 24 bow was announced. Star Iman Vellani is already in the midst of shooting her next MCU project with The Marvels in front of cameras in the United Kingdom, so fans will be curious to see what she brings to the role of Kamala Khan.

According to CinemaReviewed on Twitter, we don’t have much longer to wait, after the outlet offered up next month’s Disney Plus Day as the place for the first full-length Ms. Marvel promo to drop.

I'm hearing a teaser trailer for #MsMarvel will drop on Disney+ Day. Was gonna make this an article, but figured it was an easy guess. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/e1A0nOnI7I — Cinema Reviewed (@ReviewedCinema) October 10, 2021

That would make a lot of sense, with the upcoming showcase set to tease a massive number of streaming exclusives, including plenty of heavy hitters from the MCU and Star Wars. Filming on Ms. Marvel wrapped back in May, so the post-production team have had plenty of time to cobble together a trailer that’ll whet fans’ appetites until the finished product hits Disney Plus.