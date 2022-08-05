Telling a story in the realm of the MCU, with its gargantuan scope and equally front-and-center place in the public’s spotlight, seems to be a task most daunting. Not only is plotting a story with unburdened creativity difficult enough, but the MCU has the added challenge of making sure it flows with the overarching narrative of the whole universe, as well as following pre-established rules such as the nature of time travel or how Doctor Strange’s magic works.

Even Ms. Marvel, an example of an MCU property that stands spectacularly on its own without much connectivity, had a myriad of nuances to write around. But Fatimah Asghar, one of Ms. Marvel‘s writers, welcomed the challenge.

In an interview with The Direct, Asghar pointed out that the task of keeping up with the MCU’s continuity is countered by the enormous collaborative process that goes into making an MCU title.

“I think the MCU is very good at tracking all their rules… You’re working on [and in] your own show, but there are other shows that are going on, and you’re working with the executives, and you’re working with, you know, the showrunner like Bisha [who] is working directly with [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige] and all of that… They’re very into the depths, and nuances, and the details of what’s going on, which I think is just a real testament to how… they can kind of keep track of all of that, because it’s so much… I will say that the MCU is very good at knowing their properties.”

