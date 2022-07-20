With Russell T. Davies returning to Doctor Who after more than a decade and bringing back David Tennant and Catherine Tate with him, it almost seems as though the long-running sci-fi series is embarking on another golden age. But we aren’t going to have the old family back together unless one other person joins the ensemble, and that is celebrated British composer Murray Gold, who scored the series from its revival in 2005 until stepping down in 2018 with former showrunner Steven Moffat.

Since Chris Chibnall brought on his own team when taking over from Moffat, it’s safe to say that Davies is going to do the same thing. What’s more, the award-winning TV producer has no reason not to ask some of his old colleagues back, especially someone as crucial to Doctor Who‘s history as Murray Gold.

That possibility has increased tenfold today after current composer Segun Akinola took to Twitter to announce that he’s leaving with Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall in 2022, with the 13th’s upcoming regeneration episode serving as his last piece of composition for the series.

“Three Series, one Doctor, four companions,” he wrote. “The last few years on Doctor Who have been an amazing experience. I’d planned to stay for as long as Chris and Jodie were staying so the next episode will be my final one.”

Three Series, One Doctor, Four companions. The last few years on #doctorwho have been an amazing experience. I’d planned to stay for as long as Chris & Jodie were staying so the next episode will be my final one. There are too many people to thank but here are a few: Chris…(1/2) pic.twitter.com/C2Xr3Xh6gX — Segun Akinola (@segunakinola) July 20, 2022

Jodie Whittaker’s final rodeo as the Thirteenth Doctor, wherein she’ll pass on the mantle to Ncuti Gatwa, is expected to air on the BBC sometime in October.

It looks like you’re going to need a composer, Russell, and I think we all know who you need to call up.