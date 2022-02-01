Must-see teen dramas for ‘Riverdale’ fans

Some people might consider a show like Riverdale to be totally cringe-worthy, but for the most part, a dedicated fanbase of people are totally obsessed with what the show brings to the table. Riverdale has an incredible cast of young actors who have been around since Season 1 — acting out some of the darkest and most interesting stories. Those stars include KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Cole Sprouse.

Riverdale is nothing like the traditional Archie comic books people used to read back in the 40s. It lends itself to a a much darker tone, filled with plenty of twisted moments, love triangles, and intense drama. Some characters in Riverdale are easy to root for because they appear — on the surface at least — to be genuinely kind-hearted people. Other characters are inherently evil and it feels good to see them crumble. When people think of Riverdale, they typically consider it to be one of the most addictive teen dramas to get into. If you agreed with that statement, here are some other shows to try that fill the Riverdale void.

The Society (2019)

This Society is an extremely dark teen drama about a group of high school students living in Connecticut. When they go away for an extended camping trip, they believe themselves to be in for the weekend of their lives. Unfortunately, a storm forces them to turn around and go home. Once they get back home, they realize that all the adults in their town have suddenly disappeared. At first, they take full advantage of the freedom… until things get totally out of control for the reckless teens.

Stream The Society on Netflix.

13 Reasons Why (2017)

13 Reasons Why is one of the darkest teen dramas to watch since it focuses on teen suicide. Hannah Baker ends her own life after being bullied and harassed by students at her high school. She goes through an extremely volatile and traumatic situation that changes her mindset entirely, and the event makes her believe that life is no longer worth living. After she takes her life, the students at her high school mourn her loss and figure out how to move on. Some of the students blame themselves based on recorded tapes she left behind.

Stream 13 Reasons Why on Netflix.

Legacies (2018)

Legacies is a spinoff that connects to The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Its premise focuses on the “Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted,” where Klaus Michaelson’s daughter attends classes. Her name is Hope and she is one of many in the new generation of protectors living in the town of Mystic Falls. There are a lot of coming-of-age moments in this show for teenage werewolves, vampires, and witches.

Watch Legacies on the CW App.

Katy Keene (2020)

Katy Keene is a comedy-drama about a teenage girl named Katy who loves designing clothes for the people she cares about. One of the people that Katy designs clothes for is her roommate and best friend Josie. When Josie‘s vocals catch the attention of a CEO named Alexander Cabot, Josie collaborates with Alex to reboot and re-launch the record label division at his father’s company. Josie and Katy get a taste of what the New York social circle feels like for the very first time.

Stream Katy Keene on HBO Max or rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiered in 2018 in the same universe as Riverdale. There was an adaptation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch that was a lot more lighthearted and quirky in 1996 — starring Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina — but this version of the story is a lot darker as it focuses on Sabrina Spellman as she juggles the individual challenges of being a regular teenager and a gifted witch simultaneously. Sabrina discovers that she must fight back against mysterious forces of evil with the help of her two aunts, Hilda and Zelda.

Stream Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

Greenhouse Academy (2017)

In 2017, Greenhouse Academy premiered. The “tween” drama series tells the story of a group of students attending an elite Southern California boarding school. After the students on campus uncover a daunting and evil plot taking place on campus, different houses must put their differences aside and join forces to conquer the challenges that arise.

Stream Greenhouse Academy on Netflix.

The 100 (2014)

If a show is able to make it to seven seasons, every element that makes a television series attractive must be in play. The 100 premiered in 2014 and lasted for seven seasons, finally coming to an end in 2020. The post-apocalyptic science-fiction series tells the story of 12 international space stations in orbit at the same time with 4,000 survivors living in space three generations later and struggling to figure out how to continue living their lives when their resources begin to run out.

Stream The 100 on Netflix.

Insatiable (2018)

Insatiable caught a lot of backlash on social media when it first premiered because it seemed to promote toxic diet culture more than anything else; it lasted for two seasons before getting canceled in 2019. Insatiable follows Patty, a girl who struggled with her weight for many years, and in being overweight, found herself getting bullied, ignored, and treated unfairly by those around her. After an accident, Patty rapidly loses all her weight. From there, she realizes how shallow society can be when an increase in attention proves the harmful stereotype that thinner body types are more societally acceptable.

Stream Insatiable on Netflix.

Dynasty (2017)

Dynasty debuted in 2017 and tells the story of the Carrington family, struggling to get along from an outside perspective while secretly sitting on millions of dollars. Back in the 1980s, a soap opera of the same name existed and this modernized version of the series pays homage to the original details from decades ago.

The main character of Dynasty, Fallon, is portrayed by none other than Elizabeth Gillies of Nickelodeon’s Victorious. Dynasty showcases the lives of the wealthiest people in America and gives an insight into the fact that no matter how much money you have, money doesn’t necessarily buy happiness.

Stream Dynasty on Netflix.

Trinkets (2019)

The teenagers in Trinkets are very troubled youths, given that the audiences meets them while they attend “Shoplifters Anonymous” classes together. In Trinkets, the main character is a teenage girl grieving the loss of a loved one. As she attends more classes and hears more stories, she comes to realize that instead of being willing to change for the better, the girls should continue on a path of stealing whatever looks pretty or shiny. These character archetypes may be reminiscent of Riverdale characters.

Stream Trinkets on Netflix.