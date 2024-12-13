‘My brain was just in a blender’: Genevieve Mushaluk reflects on an oh-so tipsy Teeny Chirichillo spilling her biggest ‘Survivor 47’ secret

Undoubtedly one of the biggest threats on Survivor 47, Genevieve Mushaluk — also known as the “horror movie on legs” — was so close to taking home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize at the end of the beloved competition series. Ousted at the final five, who knew that a fake idol would cause such a fiasco around camp, leading to her untimely elimination…

For those who need a refresher, Genevieve — as well as Sam Phalen and Andy Rueda — was a part of arguably one of the best blindsides to come from the “New Era” of Survivor, deemed “Operation Italy” after a reward consisting of an Italian feast. The complex plan was a success, taking out the one and only Caroline Vidmar, but a key piece of the puzzle might have led to Genevieve’s demise just one episode later: the fake idol.

In order for the rest of the tribe to split the votes between Genevieve and Sam — AKA, the only way “Operation Italy” would be a success — the corporate lawyer made a fake idol, telling just one member of the opposing side: Teeny Chirichillo. While Genevieve was able to outlast the final seven and final six votes with her fake idol, a tipsy Teeny spilling the tea that she has a Hidden Immunity Idol — as well as Sam spilling the tea that said Hidden Immunity Idol is actually fake — led to her untimely elimination at the final five, crushing her chances of emerging victorious. Poor Genevieve!

In an exclusive exit interview with Dalton Ross at Entertainment Weekly, Genevieve discussed this betrayal from both Sam and Teeny, and fortunately, there are no hard feelings between the trio. Keep scrolling to see what she had to say, specifically.

According to the ousted castaway, the beginning of the end was when Genevieve won the final six Immunity and Reward challenge, treating Teeny and Sue Smey to a meal at the oh-so luxurious Survivor sanctuary. Having a little too much wine, Teeny started openly discussing the Hidden Immunity Idol Genevieve had told them about in confidence — in front of Sue, of course — and soon enough, the information spread like wildfire.

With everyone knowing she allegedly had a Hidden Immunity Idol, Genevieve should have been safe at the final five vote as well. That is until Sam told Teeny the truth about said Hidden Immunity Idol, and subsequently, Teeny told the whole tribe…

“What was your initial reaction when Teeny told you Sam spilled about the idol being fake?” Dalton asked Genevieve, and she sang like a bird:

“All the words that I’m not allowed to say. I just panicked and was like ‘Dammit!’ but truly I was just spinning in my head like, ‘Okay, what does this mean? Why did Sam do that?’ I didn’t perceive myself really as that big of a threat. I viewed Rachel and Sam as very, very strong players in the game. I was so acutely aware of everything I’d done. I really didn’t think that he would feel insecure sitting next to me.”

She concluded, “I’m trying to manage Teeny’s emotions in that moment, figure out why Sam did that. ‘What’s my best path forward?’ So, my brain was just in a blender in that moment.”

Genevieve, get your head out of the gutter! You were the biggest threat on the beach.

Failing to mention her friendship with Sam, Genevieve made it a point to reminisce on her friendship with Teeny that didn’t quite translate onto our television screens. “I wish you saw more of the Genevieve and Teeny dynamic in a positive way because I feel like so much of the drama was shown,” the Canadian prefaced, delving into the details:

“There was a very strong bond there and it was like we were two people who have a really close bond but are never working together. So how do we navigate that tension in the game of Survivor? And it was one of the most important relationships in the game to me, and I think led to some success that they don’t give Teeny credit for or explain why it happened.” “There were so many wild moments, but there were also so many sweet moments that make it worth it, right? Why don’t they just get rid of me? Why don’t I just get rid of them? There were a lot of reasons why we didn’t want to get rid of each other until the point when Teeny did get rid of me.”

They might have had a hand in tanking her game (and vice versa), but fortunately, it looks like there’s no bad blood between Genevieve and Teeny.

With Genevieve being the obvious frontrunner of Survivor 47, after getting her torch snuffed, who will emerge victorious at the Final Tribal Council instead: Teeny, Sam, Sue or Rachel? To find out for yourself who takes home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize, catch the second part of Survivor‘s unprecedented two-part finale Wednesday (Dec. 18) via CBS, with next-day streaming via Paramount Plus.

