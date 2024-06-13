Uhm Tae-goo as Seo Ji-hwan, Han Sun-hwa as Go Eun-ha, and Kwon Yul as Jang Hyeon-woo in 'My Sweet Mobster'
'My Sweet Mobster' episode 3 release date confirmed

Follow your heart, Go Eun-ha!
Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 03:42 am

Has the latest South Korean rom-com My Sweet Mobster got you hooked? The romance between Seo Ji Hwan and Go Eun-ha is just brewing up, so here’s when you can catch episode 3 of the drama after that exciting second episode.

Despite all the overused tropes and the reputation of having predictable storylines, nothing beats the flutters you get watching a Korean romantic drama. If you’ve been missing one of those sweet yet exciting shows with several twists and turns, My Sweet Mobster should be your new obsession now. The series premiered on June 12, 2024, telling the tale of a former gangster as he reconnects (and falls in love) with his childhood friend.

Helmed by Kim Young-hwan and Kim Woo-hyun with a story by Na-Kyung, My Sweet Mobster has thus far had a steady viewership. The series centers on Seo Ji Hwan (played by Uhm Tae-goo), the main character, as he travels the nation breaking up mafia gangs and providing their members a second shot at life. The plot’s highlight is how the ex-mafia, upon meeting the carefree Go Eun-ha (played by Han Sun-hwa), eventually rediscovers his inner child and innocence.

‘My Sweet Mobster’ episode 3 release date

The series airs on JTBC every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 (KST) and on Viki for International fans at the corresponding time. So far, it has released two episodes, out of its planned 16. My Sweet Mobster episode 3 will be released on JTBC and Viki on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Fans can expect to see some twists in the coming episode as the rising action is picking up speed.

Kopal Kumari
Kopal (or Koko, as she loves being called) covers anime, movie, TV, and celebrity content for WGTC. She has a Bachelor's degree with an honors in English Literature and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in the same. She wanders off to the mountains every month in hopes of finding out about her past life and making wild animal friends.