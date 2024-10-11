‘Mythbusters’ star Jessi Combs’ ‘lived fiercely’ and died doing what she loved, the cause of death, confirmed

It’s been 5 years since the Harney County Sheriff’s Office released their findings on the tragic accident that claimed the life of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs. The investigation revealed that a mechanical failure led to the fatal crash during her attempt to break a land speed record in Oregon’s Alvord Desert.

According to the official report, the front wheel of Combs’ vehicle likely struck an object on the desert surface, causing a catastrophic failure of the wheel assembly at speeds approaching 550 miles per hour. Investigators determined that blunt force trauma to the head, which occurred before the vehicle was engulfed in flames, was the ultimate cause of death.

Combs, known as “the fastest woman on four wheels”, died on August 27, 2019, at the age of 36. She had previously set a record of 398 mph in the same North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger in 2013. At the time of Jessi’s passing, her family released a statement through various media outlets, celebrating her legacy as someone who “lived fearlessly” and served as a role model for women and girls worldwide.

What happened to Jessi Combs from Mythbusters?

Her partner, Terry Madden, was the first to arrive at the scene of the accident. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he shared that they had “done everything humanly possible to save her” and described Combs as his “unicorn,” emphasizing the deep bond they had.

Beyond her racing career, Combs was well-known for her appearances on popular TV shows. She co-hosted the Spike TV series XTreme 4×4 for five years and notably filled in for Kari Byron during Season 7 of Mythbusters while Byron was on maternity leave. Her fellow Mythbusters cast members paid tribute to her following the news of her passing, with Adam Savage praising her as a “brilliant & top-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator”.

In September 2019, the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles honored Combs’ life and achievements with a special exhibit titled “Jessi Combs: Life at Full Speed.” The exhibition was curated with input from her family and friends, showcasing her diverse career and contributions to the automotive world.

The proceeds from the exhibit went to The Jessi Combs Foundation, an organization established to inspire and empower future generations of female trailblazers. Madden emphasized that the foundation would continue Combs’ legacy by motivating young women who looked up to her, helping them discover their inner confidence and abilities to pursue their dreams.

The professional driver’s family prioritized planning a celebration of her life rather than a traditional funeral, focusing on her tenacious spirit and the countless lives she touched through her passion and determination. Combs’ memory remains a testament to her unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries.

