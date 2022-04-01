Naomi Watts to star in season 2 of ‘Feud’

Deadline announced today that actress Naomi Watts will star in season 2 of the popular Ryan Murphy FX anthology series Feud. Watts will portray Babe Paley, a glamorous New York socialite in the 1960s and ‘70s who was close friends with author Truman Capote. Tony and Pulitzer-nominated Jon Robin Baitz is lending his writing talents to the show and acting as showrunner. Oscar nominated Gus Van Sant will direct all 8 episodes.

Feud Season 1 Trailer

This season of Feud is titled Capote’s Women and is based on the bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer. In the 1970s in New York City, author Truman Capote is reveling in his success from the novel In Cold Blood. He befriends many elegant and chic society women, calling them his “swans,” and becomes their confidant. The swan list includes Babe Paley, wife of Bill Paley, head of CBS. Some of the others on the list are Slim Keith, Pamela Churchill Harriman, the ex-wife of Winston Churchill’s son, and Lee Radziwill, sister of Jackie Kennedy.

When Capote publishes a short story in Esquire in 1975 titled La Côte Basque 1965, based on these women and their secrets, scandal breaks out in New York society. This short story was intended to be a chapter in his new book Answered Prayers, but Capote would not live to see it published. Capote’s swans shunned him from society for his betrayal. He exposed deep secrets such as adultery and murder.

The audition process and search for other cast members for roles such as Capote is now underway. This series is expected to begin filming in New York this fall.