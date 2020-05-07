New National Treasure TV Show Coming To Disney Plus

A few months ago, we got word that National Treasure 3 was finally in development, ending years of production hell for the film. Now, there’s a second big piece of news to digest.

In tandem with the movie, a new National Treasure TV series is being developed. As if fans didn’t have enough to look forward to, right? In a recent interview with Collider, legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer disclosed the news that’ll have fans reaching for their, I don’t know, flashlight? If you can think of a National Treasure prop, let me know.

Anyway, before my tangent drowns the story, here’s what Bruckheimer had to say:

“We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active…. The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast. The film version is being written right now. The television version is in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes.”

The bigger revelation here is that they’ve already got a pilot script ready to go. Once disruption due to the pandemic has abated, one imagines this project will be at the top of the list. After all, it’s been thirteen years since we last saw anything baring the National Treasure name, and it doesn’t look likely it’ll be many more till the next.

How’s the thought of a National Treasure TV series sound to you, though? Leave us a comment down below. Maybe you think it’s a great prospect, or maybe you think it belongs in the bin, along with the original plot of Toy Story 3 (read it on Wikipedia, thank god it never made it to screens). A new Treasure show wasn’t exactly the first thing that came to mind, but if the scripts are viable, it doesn’t matter what title they slap on it. Good TV is good TV, right?

Hopefully this falls firmly in that category. I don’t want to be sat here in a couple of years bitching about how bad that new National Treasure lark on Disney+ was. Readers get tired enough of my endless rants about Chris Chibnall-era Doctor Who. Spare us all the pain Jerry.