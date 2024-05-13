‘NCIS’ season 22 release window, cast, and more

After 1,000 episodes and several spinoffs, it’s impossible not to have heard about the NCIS franchise. It’s never too late to get acquainted though, as the high-octane procedural series has been billed to return for season 22.

Recommended Videos

Season 21 of NCIS kicked off with the explosive story of Agent Torres going rogue. However, this storyline pretty much wrapped up before the season concluded, and now the burning question is whether Katrina Law will be written, off following that intense finale. This leaves season 22 with the potential for new narratives.

Are all NCIS cast members expected to return for season 22?

With long-running series, cast members are often likely to drop out along the way. NCIS also falls into this boat, saying goodbye to several of its original cast, including the dashing Mark Harmon. It hasn’t stopped the series from maintaining its stellar ratings though. At this time however, it’s uncertain which cast members won’t be back, but we expect to see the following:

Gary Cole as Aiden Parker,

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres

Brian Dietzen as Dr Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines

Rocky Carrol as Leon Vance

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight

NCIS’ co-show runner Steven D. Binder, assures viewers of an exciting new season. In a conversation with TVLine, he hinted that the series will be headed in new directions. “We do aim to please… We think the audience will be satisfied with where they see this go,” he said.

CBS has yet to confirm the exact return date for NCIS. However, loyalists familiar with their release schedule are predicting the first episode of season 22 to be released by September 2024 at the earliest. At the moment, there is no trailer for the upcoming season yet.

NCIS: The quintessential procedural

Without a doubt, not everyone’s a fan of procedural series. After all, they never seem to end. Take Grey’s Anatomy and Law and Order as other examples. But for a lot of TV buffs, this endless run is a major selling point. NCIS falls in this category, steadily maintaining its position as one of the most popular procedurals in television history.

In high-stakes scenarios, Special Agent Alden Parker leads a high-impact NCIS team, tracking murder, espionage cases, and terrorism cases with wit and expertise. The tech-savvy and sharp field agent Timothy McGee, the charismatic undercover specialist Nick Torres, and the tough investigator Jessica Knight round out the team.

However, behind the scenes, is the brilliant medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer, as well as the forensic scientist Kasie Hines, who provide crucial support under the watchful eyes of Director Leon Vance. Altogether, they puzzle out crimes tied to the Navy or Marine Corps, whether it be murder, stolen submarines, and more, in a thrilling blend of danger and deduction.

Standing its ground as one of the most successful and in-demand procedural series, chances are, season 22 of NCIS will not be the last.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more