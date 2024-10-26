Neil Gaiman assault allegations lead to a game-changing ‘Good Omens’ decision

The allegations against creator Neil Gaiman have cast a shadow over the future of Amazon Prime’s Good Omens series.

Recommended Videos

Good Omens is a real treat for fans of the book, and it introduced the weird world to legions of brand new fans — especially thanks to the fantastic performances by all-star actors David Tennant and Michael Sheen. Unfortunately, thanks to the allegations towards disgraced creator Neil Gaiman, things aren’t looking quite so good for the series.

Tennant and Sheen, whose on and off screen relationship has enthralled fans all over the world, portray a demon and an angel respectively who are forced to work together to prevent the upcoming Biblical end of days. A real odd-couple of literally Biblical proportions, Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant) carried the series to the hit status it enjoys today.

The series proved a major hit for Prime Video, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of the third season. But like many ongoing series, its most recent release ends on a major cliffhanger, a big reveal which points to a thrilling and fantastical conclusion to the series.

Sadly, Neil Gaiman, one of the original creators of Good Omens along with the late Terry Pratchett, has become embroiled in a series of assault allegations which have derailed the production of the series — almost to the point where it may not have been completed at all — after a pre-production pause. Gaiman, whose work with Terry Pratchett has been loved by many and whose television and film work includes The Sandman, Coraline, and even inspired the hit series Lucifer, stepped down from his role in the Amazon Good Omens series to ensure it would finish and to minimize the damage done by the allegations.

But for fans of Good Omens, this decision couldn’t have come soon enough, as the series has been left in the lurch waiting for some sort of action moving forward. And now that there has been a decision, it’s certainly not the one fans would have hoped for. Amazon Prime has recently revealed that the series will be completed, but not by Neil Gaiman, and not as a full series as fans had surely been hoping to see. Instead, Good Omens will be finished off with a 90-minute special episode written without the involvement of Neil Gaiman or his production company. Admittedly, this is not the end of the world — Biblical or otherwise — since the series will be completed, albeit not to the extent fans would have liked.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy