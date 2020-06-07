The 5 Most Anticipated Returning TV Shows In June Are All On Netflix

Netflix‘s dominance of the streaming market looks set to continue in June, with the platform bringing back a number of series for summer runs. Using the tracking app TV Time, Business Insider can look at audience data to identify what the most anticipated returning shows are and perhaps unsurprisingly, Netflix has the top five nailed down, including new seasons for German-language hit Dark, F is for Family, The Politician, The Order and 13 Reasons Why.

In order of popularity, season 4 of animated series F is for Family is the fifth most-anticipated, having built a solid audience for its 1970s-set comedy. Bill Burr and Michael Price created this one, which includes voice performances by Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Sam Rockwell and more great actors. We were big fans of the show when it first debuted on Netflix, so it’s good to see that it’s continued to be a success. Season 4 will be available from June 12th.

Next up is the Ryan Murphy-produced second season of The Politician, part of the deal Murphy has with Netflix for original content. Ben Platt stars in this one as a scheming student prepared to carry out some serious manipulation to achieve his political aims. A second go-around for the series will be up from June 19th.

Also returning for a second season is The Order, which will be with us on June 18th. The supernatural show has won audience and critical praise for its blend of comedy and fantasy.

The second-most anticipated program for June is Dark, the time-traveling drama that’s achieved the rare feat of being a foreign-language show with significant success for English-speaking Netflix markets. The third season of Dark will, hopefully, resolve some of the long-running mysteries for the always-engaging series when it appears on June 27th. And finally, we have the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why, which has survived a critical downturn to keep a loyal audience, and has been up since June 5th.

Some good choices, then, in a week where Netflix have already put out its usual collection of surprising movie hits. But tell us, what do you think of the top five on this list, and are there any other returning series that deserve a place on it? As always, share your thoughts in the comments section below.