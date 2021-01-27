Netflix Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Wednesday, January 27th marks the busiest day of the week for Netflix, with nine new movies and TV shows hitting the streamer’s library today. This sizeable haul is made up of a few newly licensed films, TV series and a bunch of originals, too – including a major new release.

Here’s the full list of what just dropped:

Movies

Accomplice (2020)

Black Rose (2018)

Hire a Woman (2019)

Kilometers and Kilometers (2020)

Penguin Bloom (2020) Netflix Original

She Is (2019)

TV Series

50M2 (Season 1) Netflix Original

BONDING (Season 2) Netflix Original

Outlander (Season 4)

Starting with the TV content, there’s Turkish crime thriller 50M2, about a hitman who tries to start afresh by pretending to be a tailor, the second season of risqué comedy BONDING, starring Zoe Levin as an NYC grad student moonlighting as a dominatrix, and season 4 of fantasy romance drama Outlander, featuring Sam Heughan and Catriona Balfe.

Moving on to the new movies, there’s cycling-themed sports documentary Accomplice and not one or two but three Nigerian AKA Nollywood films. 2018 drama Black Rose follows a poor young woman who meets the man of her dreams but discovers he’s keeping dark secrets, 2019’s Hire a Woman is a romcom about a man who hires his co-worker to pretend to be his girlfriend at a reunion and finally, in 2019’s She Is, a successful single woman is determined to find the perfect partner. Meanwhile, Malaysian comedy-drama Kilometers and Kilometers explores the unlikely friendship that blossoms between an American tourist and the local man employed to drive him around India.

The biggest release of the day, though, has to be Penguin Bloom. The heartwarming family drama features Naomi Watts as a devoted wife and mother who comes to terms with her recent paralysis as she nurses an injured magpie chick back to health. It’s also notable for being Andrew Lincoln’s first project since he left The Walking Dead.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments section down below.