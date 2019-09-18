Netflix Is Adding Some Great Horror Movies And TV Shows In October

It’s that time of year, and of month, again. October means Halloween, pumpkins and trick-or-treating, but now is also when we get to feast our eyes upon all the new horror movies coming to Netflix.

Of course, we’ll be losing a few of our favorites, too. When September ends, Eight Legged Freaks and Ghost Ship, among others will be gone. If you’re a fan of witches, cursed statues and Stephen King, though, then next month is your time.

For starters, we have 2009’s The Figurine arriving on the streaming platform, which is reminiscent of a certain Supernatural episode involving a lucky rabbit’s foot. It follows two boys who find a cursed statue in the woods that gives whoever finds it seven years of good luck, followed by seven years of the opposite.

Another adaptation of a King horror novella, In The Tall Grass, is also on the way. Co-written by the author’s son, Joe Hill, it’s touching down with a lot of buzz and looks to be another promising adaptation of the legendary writer’s work.

Then, of course, there’s House of Witch, Eli, season 2 of Haunted and much, much more. You can check out the full list of all the movies and series being added to the streaming service next month, according to What’s on Netflix?, below:

October 1st: Carmen Sandiego (Season 1) – The super sleuth continues her globe-trotting journey bringing down criminals.

– The super sleuth continues her globe-trotting journey bringing down criminals. Charlie’s Angels (2000) – Cameron Diaz, Lucy Lui, and Drew Barrymore star as kickass detectives.

– Cameron Diaz, Lucy Lui, and Drew Barrymore star as kickass detectives. Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) – The sequel sees the Angels investigate a series of murders after the disappearance of a witness protection database.

– The sequel sees the Angels investigate a series of murders after the disappearance of a witness protection database. Engineering Girls (Season 1) – Indian comedy series about three girls attending engineering college.

– Indian comedy series about three girls attending engineering college. House of Witch (2017) – Recent horror movie about high school kids entering an abandoned house to play pranks but a demonic witch is unleashed upon them.

– Recent horror movie about high school kids entering an abandoned house to play pranks but a demonic witch is unleashed upon them. Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) – A younger Steve Harvey stars in this critically panned romantic comedy about a high school loser paying someone to be his girlfriend.

– A younger Steve Harvey stars in this critically panned romantic comedy about a high school loser paying someone to be his girlfriend. Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ (2019) – Original stand-up from comedian known for Not Safe with Nikki Glaser.

– Original stand-up from comedian known for Not Safe with Nikki Glaser. One Direction: This Is Us (2013) – Documentary on the One Direction boys and their rise to fame.

– Documentary on the One Direction boys and their rise to fame. Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate (2018) – Documentary on the Nobel prize-winning physicist, Abdus Salam.

– Documentary on the Nobel prize-winning physicist, Abdus Salam. Signal (Season 1) – Korean sci-fi drama about a profiler and detective from different centuries communicating on a walkie-talkie.

– Korean sci-fi drama about a profiler and detective from different centuries communicating on a walkie-talkie. Supergirl (1984) – The origin story of Supergirl from over three decades ago and starring Helen Slater.

– The origin story of Supergirl from over three decades ago and starring Helen Slater. The Figurine (2009) – Nigerian supernatural thriller movie.

– Nigerian supernatural thriller movie. The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) – Fantasy movie starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams about a librarian who involuntarily time travels.

– Fantasy movie starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams about a librarian who involuntarily time travels. Unaccompanied Minors (2006) – Comedy from Paul Feig about a group of minors stuck in an airport over Christmas.

– Comedy from Paul Feig about a group of minors stuck in an airport over Christmas. Walking Out (2017) – Alex Smith writes and directs this adventure thriller about a father and son suffering a brutal attack in the wilderness. October 3rd: Seis Manos (Season 1) – Viz Media martial arts anime series with big names such as Mike Colter and Danny Trejo starring. October 4th: Big Mouth (Season 3) – The dirty-mouthed teens are back for more adventures with their hormone monsters.

– The dirty-mouthed teens are back for more adventures with their hormone monsters. In The Tall Grass (2019) – Netflix and Chills kicks off with another Stephen King adaptation.

– Netflix and Chills kicks off with another Stephen King adaptation. Peaky Blinders (Season 5) – BBC’s Cillian Murphy gangster series which sees Thomas Shelby head to Parliament.

– BBC’s Cillian Murphy gangster series which sees Thomas Shelby head to Parliament. Raising Dion (Season 1) – Superhero series about a mother struggling to raise a young boy with powers.

– Superhero series about a mother struggling to raise a young boy with powers. Rotten (Season 2) – Docu-series exposing modern-day farming and food industries.

– Docu-series exposing modern-day farming and food industries. Super Monsters (Season 3) – New Halloween themed kids season featuring well-known Halloween characters. October 5th: Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (Season 1) – Mexican made animated series returns for second outing under a new name October 8th: The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-Ween (2019) – Halloween kids special October 11th: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019) – The Breaking Bad movie featuring familiar faces. Our most anticipated title of the month.

– The Breaking Bad movie featuring familiar faces. Our most anticipated title of the month. Haunted (Season 2) – The reality horror series that recounts “real-life” paranormal experiences.

– The reality horror series that recounts “real-life” paranormal experiences. The Hook Up Plan (Season 2) – French comedy returns for second season. October 14th: Martin Matte: La vie, la mort… eh la la…! (2019) – Stand-up special from well-known French comedian. October 18th: Eli (2019) – Horror movie from the creators of The Haunting of Hill House and Gerald’s Game.

– Horror movie from the creators of The Haunting of Hill House and Gerald’s Game. Living With Yourself (Season 1) – Comedy starring Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd.

– Comedy starring Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd. The House of Flowers (Season 2) – The return of the Spanish mystery series which sees a families secrets exposed.

– The return of the Spanish mystery series which sees a families secrets exposed. The Laundromat (2019) – Netflix’s Oscar hopes partially lies with this pick-up with an all-star cast. October 22nd: Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (2019) – Stand-up special from Parks and Recreation star October 24th: Daybreak (Season 1) – Teen post-apocalyptic series aimed for fans of Riverdale. October 25th: Dolemite Is My Name (2019) – Eddie Murphy plays the role of the legend Rudy Ray Moore who had an alter-ego.

– Eddie Murphy plays the role of the legend Rudy Ray Moore who had an alter-ego. Rattlesnake (2019) – Netflix thriller about a woman put into an impossible position to save her child.

– Netflix thriller about a woman put into an impossible position to save her child. The Kominsky Method (Season 2) – Chuck Lorre’s comedy returns for a second season.

So, there you have it. As always, though, be sure to drop us a line in the comments section and let us know what you’re most looking forward to watching on Netflix in October.