Netflix Sparks Major Avatar: The Last Airbender Debate Again

Avatar: The Last Airbender has a passionate fanbase, and it’s easy to see why. The animated show has an amazing story and likeable characters as well as killer fight choreography to boot. And, like most young adult-oriented shows, its viewers fiercely debate with each other when it comes to which characters are in love with whom and ought (or ought not) to date.

While the love triangle of Aang, Katara and Zuko has received a lot of attention recently, let’s not forget about Sokka. Although clumsy and far less powerful than the other members of Team Avatar, this young man is the undisputed lover-king of the series, getting it on with not one, not two, but three ladies.

These include Yue, Sokka’s first girlfriend who turned into the moon, as well as Suki, the Kyoshi warrior who eventually becomes his long-term partner. The third, meanwhile, is not so much a love interest as an admirer. Indeed, to those who watched the show, it’s no secret that Toph has a major crush on Sokka. Sadly, though, their bond never blooms into anything more than friendship. Or does it?

The Avatar fanbase has long debated whether Sokka and Toph dated during the time that passed between Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel series, The Legend of Korra. While the creators never reveal whom Sokka married, let alone had kids with, Toph mothered two powerful earthbenders who end up playing a vital role in the story.

In a recent tweet, Netflix involved itself in this debate, suggesting that Sokka may have fathered one of Toph’s children. This child, named Suyin, certainly exhibits some of Sokka’s recognizable character traits. Unlike her tough mother and stern sister, Suyin is kind and carefree, cracking jokes and getting on with people easily.

people who think suyin just appeared out of thin air 🤡 (its unconfirmed but still) — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 28, 2020

Whether she is Sokka’s daughter, no one but the creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender will know for sure. However, Netflix seems to put their money on it.