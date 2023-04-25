Netflix releases trailer and premiere date for another new adult animated series, ‘Mulligan,’ to the annoyance of ‘Inside Job’ fans

Yet another adult-centric animated series is headed to streaming, and this time, Netflix seems to be swinging for the fences. Following Matty Mulligan as he attempts to wrangle the remaining 1,132 people left on Earth post-alien invasion — Mulligan is bound to get messy.

In a new trailer released earlier today, fans can catch a glimpse of the show’s main cast of characters, as well as its funky animation style.

There are 1,132 people left on Earth — and he’s their President.



From the minds behind 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt comes Mulligan, a new comedy animation series. Premieres May 12. pic.twitter.com/DG2ietknGs — Netflix (@netflix) April 25, 2023

Whoever said rebuilding the human race was easy?

Not much else is known about the show besides its premise, and talented cast of voice actors. These include (deep breath): Dana Carvey, Phil LaMarr, Sam Richardson, Tina Fey, Danielle Radcliffe, Ronny Chieng, Chrissy Teigan, Ayo Edebiri, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Nat Faxon.

Seriously, was there anyone in Hollywood Netflix decided not to hire? Let’s take stock for a second — Mulligan has an inventive premise, stacked cast, and premieres in less than a month. Frankly, it sounds too good to be true, and we can’t wait.

Some folks on Twitter seem to be a bit upset though, and for good reason. As you may (or may not) recall, Netflix canceled its other animated venture, Inside Job. Although lacking widespread popularity, fans of the conspiratorial romp definitely loved it. Now with Mulligan on the way, Inside Job fans have already whipped up their theories. Ironic.

They canceled inside job for this… pic.twitter.com/oEbrpUS4GJ — Cristian Montalvo Almanza (@CristianCartoo2) April 25, 2023

“So, we cancelled Inside Job, what other big ideas do we have?”

“Oh a rip off?”

“Perfect.” — Sydney Mobley (@sydney_chill) April 25, 2023

It’s true that the animation does look familiar, and the show’s driving inspiration is just close enough to make a comparison — but for what it’s worth, we’d like to think Netflix is better than that. If having an ensemble of eccentric characters is the only thing standing between an animated show and plagiarism, then there’s quite a few series in need of axing.

All anyone can do at this point is tune in on May 12. to find out once and for all if Mulligan is worth the hype.