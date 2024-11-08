Netflix releases ‘Countdown’ documentary to remind you Mike Tyson is fighting Jake Paul

You might have completely forgotten — I had — but did you know that Mike Tyson is boxing next weekend, and it’s against Disney-channel star turned surprisingly good athlete Jake Paul?

That’s right, the fight that was supposed to blow up the sport and bring in more eyeballs than any before is only days away, and even if you’re completely engulfed by combat sports, you might not have even remembered, had it not been for Netflix.

Set to broadcast the event when it goes down on Nov. 15, 2024, Netflix has just released a documentary series showing the lead-up to the bout called Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson. In two almost hour-long episodes released so far, you’ll see the training camps of both fighters, hear about their past, and learn of the drama that forced this fight to be postponed.

Initially, the fight between these two boxers, who also happen to be celebs, was set to take place in July, however, due to an ulcer-related medical emergency for the former heavyweight champion, it had to be postponed. The good news is that we’re close to the fight date, and there appear to be no signs that it’s going to get delayed again — for better or worse.

The fight between 58-year-old retired boxer Mike Tyson and 28-year-old boxing newcomer Jake Paul has been a controversial topic. Some fans are happy to see Mike back in the ring and hoping to see him humble the younger Paul brother, while others fear this fight is on par with elder abuse and that the problem child is going to put Tyson to sleep. Whichever camp you sit in, this match is going down, and given it’s showing on Netflix, we expect a lot of people will be tuning in.

Entering this matchup, Tyson has fought once in the last 19 years, which was an exhibition match against Roy Jones Junior in 2020. Tyson went to a split draw in this match, but given that it was an exhibition, it was not recorded on Iron Mike’s professional record. The all-time-great’s last professional win came back in 2003 against Clifford Etienne, and his record today stands at 50 wins with 6 losses, two of which followed his most recent victory.

On the other side, momentum couldn’t be more different. Jake Paul holds a record of 10 wins and 1 loss entering this bout on a four-fight winning streak against beginner boxers and MMA fighters. Tyson will be by far the most accomplished boxer he has faced yet, and that’s a big reason why there is intrigue surrounding this fight.

Can Tyson relive his glory days and put down Paul for the first time in his career? Or will Jake Paul add another knockout to his record over a legend like Mike Tyson? Well, we’re going to find out when the match goes down on Nov. 15.

Paul vs. Tyson will be streamed live for free on Netflix, so if you want to tune in, simply open up the streaming service when things kick off at 8 pm ET.

