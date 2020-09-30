Netflix Reportedly Developing Multiple Animated Resident Evil Shows

2021 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years yet for Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise.

Assuming everything goes according to plan, Resident Evil Village, the video game series’ eighth mainline entry, will release for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (current-gen versions are still being considered) within the first half of next year, serving as the perfect lead-in to a wealth of other multimedia content, including movies and serialized shows. The latter of these, it’s been announced, will be canon to the source material.

We learned some time ago, of course, that a live-action production based on the zombie horror was in the works, with confirmation coming earlier in the year straight from the streaming platform itself. Jade and Billie Wesker – sisters heavily implied to be the children of iconic RE villain Albert Wesker, will be the stars of this spinoff, which details the pair’s lives as kids living in New Raccoon City as well as adults in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by the T-Virus.

Netflix Unveils New Show Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Starring Leon And Claire 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, on the other hand, is a computer-animated show revealed during last week’s Tokyo Game Show via a short teaser trailer (above). Little is currently known in terms of plot for this one, though it seems that heroes Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield will be present as leads.

An already impressive slate of Resident Evil content, then, but that’s still not all. According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, who has a reliable track record for scoops, Infinite Darkness will be the first of “multiple animated RE projects for Netflix,” though he’s declined to share much else besides that. That being the case, we don’t know what form these unannounced productions will take or, for that matter, when they’ll be released, and chances are, we won’t hear anything official until well into the New Year.

In the meantime, though, be sure to let us know what would be seen in your ideal Resident Evil adaptation down below!