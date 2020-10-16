Netflix Reveals Its Biggest New Original Series Of 2020

Netflix has had a lot of big new originals in 2020, on both the movie and TV front, but it seems that when it comes to television, at least, a winner has been crowned as the biggest of the bunch, and it comes in the form of Ratched.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the streaming site broke the news, announcing that in its first 28 days, a whopping 48 million subscribers dove into the show and booked an appointment with the titular nurse. Which, as they explain, makes it their biggest original Season 1 of the year. An impressive feat, no doubt.

In its first 28 days, 48 million members have booked an appointment with Nurse Ratched, making it our biggest original Season 1 of the year. pic.twitter.com/NjCR8uPuPP — Netflix (@netflix) October 16, 2020

For those unfamiliar with it, the psychological thriller TV series has captivated audiences ever since premiering in the fall and focuses on, yep, you guessed it, nurse Ratched, who’s much more sinister than she looks. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because the character is the same one from the classic 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which itself was adapted into an Academy Award-winning movie that saw Louise Fletcher playing the monstrous healthcare professional.

For Ratched, though, it’s Emmy winner Sarah Paulson in the role, with the show acting as a prequel that serves up some stylish, compelling television. It’s not perfect, and not even one of producer Ryan Murphy’s best works, but it’s hard to put down and with its gorgeous production, strong performances and twisted story, it’s obviously captivated many Netflix users.

But tell us, have you had a chance to catch Ratched yet? If so, what did you think of the show? Is it worthy of being the platform’s biggest original series of 2020? As always, let us know down below.