Netflix takes bold new approach to promoting its $144 million fantasy adaptation by telling you to stop watching TV

We’re merely a handful of days away from setting sail for the Grand Line in live-action for the first time, with Netflix‘s One Piece adaptation set to hit the service later this week. Delivering on this particular project may seem like a tall order, especially considering the manga and anime’s markedly passionate fanbase (to say nothing of Netflix’s rocky history with adapting anime into live-action), but with leading man Iñaki Godoy receiving praise from no lesser authority than One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda himself, things are looking up for the Straw Hat Pirates.

Indeed, all that’s left to do now is wait for that fateful Thursday, when all eight episodes of the show will drop all at once, thereby enabling us to binge the whole thing in one go.

But apparently, we’ll be making the one and only Monkey D. Luffy extremely sad if we do that.

WARNING: This ONE PIECE video will cause extreme feelings of 🥹 pic.twitter.com/My9C7qCzzv — Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2023

In a brand new promo for the upcoming series tweeted by Netflix, Godoy is seen sporting the gung-ho, carpe-diem ethos of the rubbery pirate captain he’s set to play in the show, telling all of us quite enthusiastically to go outside and have an adventure or two, no matter how small.

And of course, we can’t grab our dreams by the horns if we’re sitting around watching One Piece all day, so we may have just bore witness to either the least effective marketing we’ve ever seen, the boldest attempt at reverse psychology in the history of streaming, or Godoy simply going rogue on the chance that his speech changes at least one life. Whichever the case, it’s Luffy behavior at its finest.

One Piece drops onto Netflix on Aug. 31.