Netflix’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’: Release window, plot, cast, and more

Mike Flanagan is known for creating some of the most brilliant and popular works in the horror genre. A few of his well-known releases in the past like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass had an extensive popular appeal that catapulted him into immense stardom and widespread recognition.

Horror fans were introduced to ghosts and scary imagery embedded in themes like sibling rivalries, and soul-wrenching love which left a lasting impact on the viewers. It is the greater degree of emotional depth contained in his works that has made him a successful figure and a creative voice in the world of horror.

Undoubtedly, the success of his films and series have raised the bar quite high for the filmmaker and the fans are eagerly waiting the next addition to the ‘Flanaverse.’ To their delight, Flanagan will be back with another Netflix miniseries called The Fall of the House of Usher, which — not unlike his previous works — is an adaptation of a story by a classic author.

The upcoming miniseries is based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story of the same name. Ever since the word about Flanagan’s new project was out, the audience is wondering how long they would have to wait for it and what would it be about. Let’s shed some light on the same.

In January 2022, Flanagan took to Twitter to announce the beginning of the series production, which continued till July 2022. However, the actual date of release hasn’t been announced yet. Until now, it was only known that the show would be an eight-episode miniseries and would be streamed on Netflix, just like every other Flanagan-led series.

Producer Trevor Macy, in his interview with Collider in 2022, confirmed that the series would be released sometime in 2023, but no decision was made regarding the exact date of release. He said, “[the Fall of the House of Usher release date] will be next year, but [Netflix] hasn’t made a decision. It could either be spring or they could hold it back for the spooky season.” It is likely that the streaming would coincide with the release of a majority of horror movies. That is — between late September to early November.

Nevertheless, the Flanagan fans are closer to being treated with another promising output by the filmmaker. Besides the speculations around the release date, there have been a lot of curiosities regarding the story.

The Haunting of Hill House and Haunting of Bly Manor have done a phenomenal job of redefining the horror genre by incorporating horror tropes within the larger fabric of family tragedy and failed romances. The Fall of the House of Usher, on the other hand, would delve into the themes of mental illness and isolation. It will be a modern interpretation of Poe’s classic.

Anyone aware of Poe’s work would know that it is a supernatural story that took place in 1839. The story revolves around a stranger visiting the titular Usher house, only to discover that the house is haunted by a supernatural presence and the owners, twins Roderick and Madeline Usher, are slowly descending into madness and hysteria. A summary of the story has been released which says:

“The drama is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe, it features themes of madness, family, isolation, and metaphysical identities. The Fall of the House of Usher is narrated by a man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.”

Aligning with Poe’s work, the plot would most probably address powerful themes like the adverse effects of isolation caused by a lack of human interaction and the menacing presence of a house that augments insanity.

Similar to what Flanagan had addressed in his previous works, like Hill House and Bly Manor, the house will serve as an entity in its own right, possessing destructive abilities capable of haunting its inmates.

The gripping storyline would also come with a stellar cast. It’s been confirmed that The Gerald’s Game star Bruce Greenwood would star as the family’s imposing patriarch, Roderick Usher. Mary McDonell would be cast as his twin sister Madeline Usher. The fans will also get to see the Star Wars star Mark Hamill appearing as the family attorney, Arthur Pym. Other cast members include Samantha Sloyan, Annabeth Gish, Carla Gugino, and Zac Gilford, as well as Flanagan’s regulars like Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, and Rahul Kohli.

The Fall of the House of Usher is set to release on Netflix.