Never mind: Newest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ earns the most streams yet despite ratings nosedive

Despite the hype that House of the Dragon received before its premiere, it seems like audiences are getting bored with the story so far as it has been reported that viewership has dropped in its third week. Which is quite disappointing considering that this is Game of Thrones we’re talking about.

In a report made by Deadline, over 16 million viewers watched episode three of House of the Dragon, based on information they’ve received from Neilsen and directly from HBO. This may be due to the Labor Day holiday which might have led people delays to in watching the new episode. However, linear data showed that nearly one million viewers were lost when episode 3 came out.

It was reported that viewership has been heavily declining since episode one came out. While it was previously predicted that viewership increased by episode two from 3.2 to 3.5 million, it was a shocking reveal that only 2.5 million showed up for the third episode.

House of the Dragon is the prequel series for the TV phenomenon, Game of Thrones as it takes place 200 years before the main series events. The series was based on George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, and was written by Gabe Fonseca & Ryan Condal.

Episode three of House of the Dragon took place two years later when King Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower celebrated their son, Aegon’s second birthday. Meanwhile, Viserys is now in the process to make sure his daughter, Rhaenyra gets married due to ‘tradition’. But also wants to ensure that his daughter’s happiness comes first.

All three episodes are available to stream on HBO Max, with new ones coming out every Sunday.