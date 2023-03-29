New clip of season 3 episode 7 of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ reveals the depths of Lore’s menace

Warning: Contains spoilers about the latest season of Star Trek: Picard.

Lore was a name that sent shivers down the collective spines of our heroes in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Fans will be both excited and horrified to know that the twisted brother of Lt. Commander Data makes a full-fledged reappearance in episode 7 of the latest season of Star Trek: Picard. In last week’s episode, fans were elated to see the return of Data, albeit with a number of other personalities in that positronic brain of his – one of whom was Lore.

In a recently released clip, we see that Lore’s personality may have overcome Data’s, and he’s up to all his old tricks as he locks veteran Starfleet engineer Geordi La Forge and his daughter in an airlock.

In an exclusive new clip from the next episode of #StarTrekPicard, @levarburton and @micaburton face an old foe in @BrentSpiner's chilling Lore. pic.twitter.com/8UScTx3KtE — Collider (@Collider) March 29, 2023

Lore was bad news in Next Gen, capable of doing anything and harming anyone for personal gain. During seven seasons of that show, Lore impersonated Data, recruited ex-Borg to act as his personal slaves, and was generally a real pain to anyone he encountered. Perhaps his worst act was to ally with a powerful alien creature to feed the crew of the Enterprise to it.

Lore has all of Data’s smarts and physical strength, with none of Data’s morals. He is the guiltless, murderous, super-intelligent psychopath of Star Trek, making him one of the most dangerous enemies the Enterprise-D crew ever encountered. Whatever he is up to in this latest iteration of Trek, we can be certain all forms of mayhem are about to ensue.

The episode, called “Dominion” (possibly in reference to the powerful Changeling empire in Deep Space 9), will air on Paramount+ this Thursday. With the great Brent Spiner back in action, it is sure to be an unmissable installment.