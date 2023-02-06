A new promo for Disney Plus’ upcoming slate gives audiences a quick look at what they would be signing up for should they subscribe to the streaming platform. We have to say, with offers like Loki and Secret Invasion on the table, we will hand over our money. The short video also gave fans a glimpse at some new footage from both shows, as well as others that the platform has to offer.

The footage unveils new clips from the aforementioned Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites, as well as the hit series The Mandalorian and The Great, along with Peter Pan and Wendy, Tiny Beautiful Things, Great Expectations, and Boston Strangler.

For Marvel fans, the video included quick snippets from the upcoming series. One sees Tom Hiddleston’s Loki smashing into an intricate mural of what appears to be the Time Keepers, whilst Samuel L. Jackson’s face with the classic Fury eye patch also makes an appearance.

Colonel James will also be making an appearance in Secret Invasion, and is seen in one of the brief clips looking very severe. There’s also a quick flash of a Skrull looking less than happy as it snarls in the shot. Emilia Clarke’s character pops up briefly, too, saying that “this is just the beginning.”

Fans will have to wait just a little longer for both as Loki is set to premiere in the summer, with no exact date given. Similarly, Secret Invasion is also missing a release date, though it is set to drop a little sooner, after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been released in theaters,