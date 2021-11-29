New ‘Hawkeye’ promo focuses on the Tracksuit Mafia

The first two episodes of Hawkeye exploded onto Disney Plus on Wednesday and have been warmly received by fans. The debut episode “Never Meet Your Heroes” introduced us to future Young Avenger Kate Bishop, with the second “Hide and Seek” focusing on Clint Barton and setting up where the next four episodes are going.

Along the way, we also met the Tracksuit Mafia. These guys are definitely bottom-tier MCU foes, with their resources limited to a couple of vans, a crappy-looking hideout, and some snazzy matching tracksuits. Kate’s in-show notes on them describe them as: “White males, in their 30s or 40s, maybe 20s, VERY WHITE! Eastern European or Russian, maybe? DOUGHY FACES.”

Now they’re the subject of a new promo. Check it out:

The Tracksuit Mafia made their debut in Matt Fraction and David Aja’s iconic 2012 run on Hawkeye and have been brought into the MCU exactly as they were there. While these goons are unlikely to trouble our heroes for too long, they’re not entirely useless: after all, they managed to steal some priceless MCU artifacts, burn Kate’s apartment down, and capture the two archers (though to be fair, Clint let himself fall into their clutches).

It appears that they’re either working with or led by Alaqua Cox’s Echo, who will likely be a key antagonist across the series and has her own Disney Plus show in the works. In the comics, she’s also Wilson Fisk/Kingpin’s adopted daughter. This has led many to theorize that Marvel Studios is ready to start incorporating characters from the Netflix shows, with fans desperate to see more of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

Here’s hoping we get some of that confirmed when Hawkeye airs its third episode on Wednesday on Disney Plus.