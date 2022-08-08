New ‘House of the Dragon’ poster inaugurates the age of dragons

A new poster has been unveiled for HBO’s forthcoming Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

Unsurprisingly, the image shared by the official House of Dragon Twitter account prominently features a gold dragon striking an intimidating pose behind a platinum-haired royal, Emma D’Arcy’s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

“The age of dragons is here,” the Twitter account wrote.

The age of dragons is here.

August 21 on @HBOMax. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/tN0JD2JO9A — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 8, 2022

The premise for House of the Dragon is that it takes place in the same world as Game of Thrones, only 300 years in the past and centering on the story of House Targaryen.

The show, which is slated to be released on HBO and HBO Max later this month, also stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and Rand Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, among others.

Though the show has yet to be released, fans of its predecessor were already prepared to take a knee for their newest blonde-haired queen — D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra — following the somewhat disappointing arc that unfolded in Game of Thrones season eight for for her ancestor, fan-favorite Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen.

Another Twitter user could only muster a meme of Homer Simpson chained to his couch, decked out in House Targaryen swag, to summarize their excitement for the show.

Another fan pre-emptively prepared their social circle for becoming a hermit who can base conversations on one subject only, once the show gets released: “i apologize for the person i will be when this comes out.”

i apologize for the person i will be when this comes out https://t.co/Q4OV657ane — kyla (@greeenicole) August 8, 2022

Hopefully, House of Dragon will redeem the fan-maligned final season of Game of Thrones when it premieres on HBO on August 21.