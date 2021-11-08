New Marvel Making-Of Documentary Coming To Disney Plus This Week

The House of Mouse has unveiled its full schedule for this Friday’s Disney Plus Day. With November 12 marking two years to the day since the platform launched, the streamer will be treating fans to plenty of new titles from many of its top brands. Obviously, this includes Marvel. As well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings marking its debut on the service, a making-of documentary about the movie will also drop the same day.

This year has seen Disney Plus launch Marvel Studios: Assembled, an occasional docuseries that dives behind the scenes of every Marvel Studios production that comes along, with each episode covering a different film or TV show that makes up the MCU’s Phase 4. We’ve previously had installments about the likes of WandaVision, Black Widow, Loki and What If…? and now it’s time for Shang-Chi to get the same treatment.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Gallery 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As fans who saw the film know, Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu as the titular master martial artist, the son of immortal crime lord Wenwu (Tony Leung). Though he’s been living a regular life in San Francisco for years, Shang-Chi—and his best friend Katy (Awkwafina)—are pulled into a mystical and action-filled globe-trotting adventure when his father’s Ten Rings organization begins hunting him down. Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang and Sir Ben Kingsley are also in the cast.

These Assembled documentaries show no sign of stopping, then, so we can likely expect further episodes examining the creation of the Hawkeye TV series and Eternals, which just opened in theaters, to follow over the next couple of months. While we wait for the Shang-Chi making-of special to land on Disney Plus this Friday, the previous five hour-long specials are available to stream now.