New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Volkswagen ad features some familiar droids

It appears that in addition to keeping peace through the galaxy, Jedi also serve another beneficial function: fighting global warming. A new Volkswagen campaign for the manufacturer’s all-electric ID. Buzz van features none other than Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor — and he’s joined by some familiar friends.

The new spot features the Star Wars franchise’s own dynamic droid duo, C3PO and R2-D2 (and some pretty thirsty-looking Jawas in the background as well) as they check out the features of Volkswagen’s first battery-electric minivan, the ID. Buzz. The pair admire the vehicle’s electric charging system as the headlights light up, carrying away the furtive Jawas. The car is then driven away by Obi-Wan, or rather, his portrayer, Ewan McGregor.

Volkswagen gave a sneak peek at the ad earlier this month in a May the 4th Instagram post.

The advertisement was made in collaboration with both Lucasfilm and special effects studio Industrial Lights and Magic. According to Volkswagen’s press release McGregor will continue to serve as the brand ambassador for the vehicle:

“We are uniting two strong global brands in this collaboration and generations of fans who grew up with their respective icons. We are really thrilled with this unique joint creative collaboration. Ewan McGregor is our perfect match as an avid fan of Volkswagen since his childhood, and daily driver and collector of Volkswagen cars. His involvement not only amplifies awareness for our brand but also adds authenticity to our messaging. I welcome Ewan as our newest brand ambassador as he perfectly connects our fascinating past with our drive for a carbon neutral future.” – Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales

McGregor is himself a longtime fan of VW. In fact, a VW was his very first car. The actor participated in the brand launch of the ID. Buzz earlier this year. “I have been a Volkswagen enthusiast for all my life. Since I had my first Volkswagen when I was 16 years old. And I have collected them ever since,” McGregor stated in the VW press release, “The ID. Buzz has really got character. That is unusual for a new car and it puts a smile on my face. I think it is a really happy car.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to Disney Plus on May 27.