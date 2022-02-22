Ice Age fans were mystified when the franchise’s breakout character, the acorn-obsessed Scrat, was nowhere to be seen in the recent revival movie The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. It turns out that Disney was holding him back for his very own spinoff series. Disney Plus has now announced Ice Age: Scrat Tales, a series of six animated shorts which not only bring back the title character but also introduce his young son, Baby Scrat.

As per the official synopsis, Scrat Tales follows the hapless saber-toothed squirrel, who featured in the first five Ice Age movies, experiencing the ups and downs of fatherhood as he and his adorable yet mischievous son alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of their highly treasured acorn. Chris Wedges reprises his role as Scrat, with Karl Wahlgren voicing Baby Scrat. Anthony Nisi produces, with Robert L. Baird and Andrew Millstein also on board as executive producers.

The series announcement comes with a poster and first-look images, which you can check out via the gallery below:

What’s more, D+ has released plot details and more on all six shorts:

“Nuts About You” — Directed by Michael Berardini and Donnie Long. Story by Michel Berardini. Scrat meets his son Baby Scrat and experiences the pure joy of being a new parent—until Baby Scrat sees The Acorn for the first time.

“LoFi Scrat Beats to Sleep/Chill to — Directed by Donnie Long and Matt Munn. Story by Donnie Long.

Scrat pounds out a percussive lullaby to get a crying Baby Scrat to fall asleep. “X’s and Uh-O’s” — Directed by Donnie Long and Drew Winey. Story by James Young Jackson and Drew Winey.

Scrat demonstrates for Baby Scrat how to plant The Acorn, but Scrat is really the one being taught a lesson. “Nutty Reflections” — Directed by Donnie Long and Eric Prah. Story by Galen Tan Chu.

Scrat and Baby Scrat run after The Acorn into a dark cave, which resembles a creepy funhouse hall of mirrors. “Teeter Toddler” — Directed by Jeff Gabor and Donnie Long. Story by Galen Tan Chu.

Thanks to a dodo bird, Scrat and Baby Scrat end up on opposite sides of a log held up by a single branch. “Nut The End” — Directed by Lisa Allen Kean and Donnie Long. Story by Michael Thurmeier.

The Acorn goes flying off a cliff. With it seemingly gone forever, can Scrat and Baby Scrat live in harmony?

This news is doubly surprising because it comes after Scrat’s creator, animator and artist Ivy Silberstein, announced that she had reacquired the full rights to the character after being engaged in legal battles with 20th Century Fox for years. They finally sorted the situation after Disney took over Fox, so now it seems that the studio reached a deal with Silberstein to remove Scrat from the movies but give him his own spinoff instead.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales makes its streaming premiere on April 13. In the meantime, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is available on Disney Plus now.