New poster teases ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 with no Justin Roiland replacement in sight

It’s official, Rick and Morty is coming back to Adult Swim on October 15, but have they recast the roles of Rick and Morty yet? Well, we couldn’t tell you. Although a new poster has been unveiled, there has been no official word on Justin Roiland’s replacement. At this point, we can only assume that Rick and Morty will be entirely mute for the entirety of the season.

Season 6 ended in December 2022, so by the time Season 7 airs in October, that will be almost a full year with no Rick and Morty and the commotion caused by the claims of domestic violence made against Roiland. Although the case was dismissed earlier this year and the SAG-AFTRA strike has made things more complicated, the Adult Swim team doesn’t seem to be in any rush to rehire him, even if several fans are calling for it.

On the bright side, at least the Season 7 poster promises good things to come from the series, Roiland or not. Although Adult Swim has parted ways with Roiland, the series is scheduled to continue for 10 seasons overall as planned. If it were up to Harmon and Roiland (not so much the latter anymore), Rick and Morty would run until the end of time.

We ride together. We die together. We’re buried in the backyard together. Rick and Morty Season 7 is coming to @AdultSwim 10/15 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/44z9YiicXs — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 24, 2023

Mark your calendars. That’s Oct. 15. We can expect a casting announcement in the coming months, but if that doesn’t happen, it could go one way or another as to why Adult Swim is keeping the whole thing under wraps. Either Roiland is secretly coming back or the new voice actor isn’t as promising as we hope, so Adult Swim is softening the blow somewhat.

All that remains to be seen, but Rick and Morty dropping in time for Halloween is the biggest treat ever.